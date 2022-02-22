County commissioners have short meeting

In a short meeting of the Lawrence County Commissioners on Tuesday, they took the following actions:

• Approved the renewal of floodplain permits submitted by the Soil and Water Conservation District including Eric Morris, a stream maintenance project located at 11 State Route 217 and the Fayette Township Trustees for grading, culverts, paving and ditch maintenance projects located on various township roads.

• Received and filed the completed review and recommendations for the petition to vacate Rome Township Road 1265, Alan Street, Ohio Street and the alley in the Poage and Vinson River View Subdivision. The also approved a clerk to advertise a public viewing and public hearing for those sites.

• Received and filed the annual summary of statistical records/calendar years 2019, 2020 and 2021 from the probate juvenile courts.

• Received correspondence from Washington Township Trustees regarding the election poll for Washington Township being moved to Decatur Township. They are petitioning for the election poll be moved back to Washington Township Community Building. The matter was referred to the Lawrence County Board of Elections.

After the county business concluded after about five minutes, the commissioners went into executive session, which is private, to discuss legal contracts and personnel matters.

The commissioners will not meet next Tuesday. Their next meeting will be at 10 a.m. on March 1.