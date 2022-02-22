Marjorie Mays

Oct. 1, 1940–Feb. 19, 2022

Marjorie “Margie” Ann (Hillman) Mays, of South Point, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Kings Daughter Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. She was born on Oct. 1, 1940, to the late Bert and Anna Bryant Hillman.

Margie was a 1960 graduate of South Point High School and a member of the Lick Creek Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Jason (Lisa) Mays of Blacklick; her brother, William “Bill” Hillman, of Wylie, Texas; her special friend and sister-in-law, Sue Hillman, of South Point; and special friend Brenda Pinkerman, of Coal Grove.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Hillman, of South Point

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Burial will follow in Fultz/Leadingham Cemetery in Grayson, Kentucky.

Family and friends may pay their respects Saturday, noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.