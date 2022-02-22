Michael Scarberry

Michael R. Scarberry, 70, of Chesapeake, died on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 at Community Hospice, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Nellie Scarberry.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.