Published 10:11 am Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Michael Scarberry

Michael R. Scarberry, 70, of Chesapeake, died on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 at Community Hospice, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Nellie Scarberry.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

