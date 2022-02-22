Rita Layne

Rita Gay (Kelley) Layne, 84, of Ironton, formerly of Kitts Hill, died on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at a local health care facility.

Graveside services will be 11:15 a.m. Friday at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, with her nephew, Pastor Kenny Kelley officiating. Calling hours for family and friends will be Friday, 10–11 a.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

To offer the Layne family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.