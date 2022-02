Shirley Potter

Shirley Jane Potter, 87, of Chesapeake, died on Monday Feb. 14, 2022, at Heartland of Riverview, South Point.

She is survived by her husband. Jerald Potter.

Gathering will be held from 5–7 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.