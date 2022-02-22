Steven Stewart II

Steven Wayne Stewart II, 41, of Altamonte Springs, Florida, formerly of South Point, died on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Florida.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home Chesapeake.

Burial will follow Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo, West Virginia.

American Legion Post #93 will conduct military graveside rites.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Legion Post #93 or Toys for Tots.

