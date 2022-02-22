Thomas Osborne Sr.

Thomas Erroll Osborne Sr., 81, of Ironton, died on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Friends and family may call 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

Graveside services will follow in Woodland Cemetery with Pastor Kenny Hurst officiating. Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the Osborne family.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.