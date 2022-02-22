Thomas Osborne Sr.

Published 10:45 am Tuesday, February 22, 2022

By Obituaries

Thomas Osborne Sr.

Thomas Erroll Osborne Sr., 81, of Ironton, died on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Friends and family may call 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

Graveside services will follow in Woodland Cemetery with Pastor Kenny Hurst officiating. Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the Osborne family.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

More Obituaries

Rita Layne

Marjorie Mays

Steven Stewart II

Beverly Bryson

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you agree with the decision of some local school districts to end mask mandates for students and staff?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...