A rustic setting

Little Tennessee Event Farm proves popular venue for weddings, events

CHESAPEAKE — Those looking for needed items for a wedding were able to do so on Sunday, when Little Tennessee Event Farm hosted a resale market.

The venue, located at 200 County Road 59 outside of Chesapeake, featured booths with vendors offering gently-used wedding decor items for purchase.

Little Tennessee, owned by Nikki Stark, has been in operation for seven years and offers a farm setting for weddings, graduation celebrations and other types of events.

“We are an all-inclusive venue,” Stark said, noting that they provide DJs, cake, catering, décor and other aspects.

“It’s all done in-house and it is stress-free,” she said of what they offer customers, hoping to cover all areas of preparation.

With a staff of eight, the 55-acre farm, and its rustic atmosphere, includes two dedicated ceremony areas and a farmhouse with a bride’s suite and groom’s suite among its options.

And with multiple options, they can ensure that those who want an outdoor wedding are prepared for rain or any other issues that may arise.

“There is tons of light,” Stark said of the atmosphere and notes that they have their own photographer, Sue Ann Boggs.

“And I work exclusively for her,” Boggs, who specializes in weddings, said.

The venue offers several packages, with differing options, to accommodate crowds of all sizes.

Stark, who works at the venue full-time, said they are closed in January and February, but when things reopen in March, they are expecting a busy year.

“We’re already limited for 2022,” she said. “And we’re doing booking for 2023 and 2024.”

Stark said those who are interested in booking the venue can visit www.littletennesseeeventfarm.com for more information, or visit their

Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Little TennesseeEventFarm.