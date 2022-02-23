Blind Date at The Cinema at Camp Landing

ASHLAND, Ky. — Find a movie you’ll love at The Cinema!

The Cinema at Camp Landing is excited to present Blind Date at the Cinema each Monday during March. Moviegoers will know the movie’s genre but much like a blind date, the movie’s title won’t be revealed until the movie begins. Each movie is carefully selected to help patrons walk away with a new favorite movie.

This is the perfect chance to add a little adventure into your life. Tickets are just $5 and include a 46-ounce bag of the Cinema’s delicious, buttery popcorn. Tickets are now on sale at The Cinema Concession stand or CinemaCampLanding.com

Cinema Camp Landing is the area’s only independent and locally owned movie theater. The newly remodeled theater includes a new bar area, expanded concession and drink selection, and cushy, stadium seating.