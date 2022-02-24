Helen Huddle

Helen “Granny” Richardson Huddle, 97 years old, of Coryville, passed from this world and went home to be with Jesus on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.

Granny had a positive impact on all who knew and loved her.

She will be missed by her family.

Her loving presence and gentle spirit will always be with the five generations who were blessed to know her.

Granny’s wishes for her celebration of life and death will be honored.

