Nellie Stapleton

Nellie Mae Stapleton, 74, of Ironton, died on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Best Care Nursing Home, Wheelersburg.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery.

Calling hours for family and friends will be Saturday, 1 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

