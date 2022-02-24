Nellie Stapleton

Published 10:22 am Thursday, February 24, 2022

By Obituaries

Nellie Stapleton

Nellie Mae Stapleton, 74, of Ironton, died on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Best Care Nursing Home, Wheelersburg.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery.

Calling hours for family and friends will be Saturday, 1 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

To offer condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

More Obituaries

Thomas Stapleton

Helen Huddle

Ruby Lundy

Rita Layne

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you agree with the decision of some local school districts to end mask mandates for students and staff?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...