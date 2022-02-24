Nellie Stapleton
Published 10:22 am Thursday, February 24, 2022
Nellie Mae Stapleton, 74, of Ironton, died on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Best Care Nursing Home, Wheelersburg.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery.
Calling hours for family and friends will be Saturday, 1 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.
Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
To offer condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.