Thomas Stapleton

Published 10:31 am Thursday, February 24, 2022

By Obituaries

Thomas Stapleton

Jan. 13, 1957–Feb. 16, 2022

 

Thomas Milton Stapleton, 65, of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at his residence.

Thomas was born Jan. 13, 1957, in Ironton, a son to the late Charles Thorton and Leatha Mae (Wagner) Stapleton.

Thomas was a graduate of Ironton High School and was a laborer for Penco Aluminum.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, David Stapleton and Charles Stapleton Jr.

He is survived by, two brothers, Gary (Linda) Stapleton and Carl Stapleton; niece, Cathy Jo (Wesley) White; sister-in-law, Beverly Stapleton; and nephew, Gary Michael Stapleton.

Keeping with Thomas’ wishes, there will be no services.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Stapleton family with arrangements.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

More Obituaries

Helen Huddle

Nellie Stapleton

Ruby Lundy

Rita Layne

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you agree with the decision of some local school districts to end mask mandates for students and staff?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...