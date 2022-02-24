Thomas Stapleton

Jan. 13, 1957–Feb. 16, 2022

Thomas Milton Stapleton, 65, of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at his residence.

Thomas was born Jan. 13, 1957, in Ironton, a son to the late Charles Thorton and Leatha Mae (Wagner) Stapleton.

Thomas was a graduate of Ironton High School and was a laborer for Penco Aluminum.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, David Stapleton and Charles Stapleton Jr.

He is survived by, two brothers, Gary (Linda) Stapleton and Carl Stapleton; niece, Cathy Jo (Wesley) White; sister-in-law, Beverly Stapleton; and nephew, Gary Michael Stapleton.

Keeping with Thomas’ wishes, there will be no services.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Stapleton family with arrangements.

