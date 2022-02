Donald Millhouse

Donald Millhouse, 80, of South Point, died on Wednesday Feb. 23, 2022, at home.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Millhouse.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Burial will follow in Ice Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1–2 p.m. Sunday.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.