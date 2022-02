Harold Dufore

Harold Edward Dufore, 69, of Delaware, died on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Grady Memorial Hospital, Delaware.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy Gue Dufore.

A private family service was held on Saturday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.