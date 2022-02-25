Letter to the editor: County’s generosity helped make a difference

Despite a global pandemic, residents of Lawrence County once again shared the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season.

Generosity throughout the Southern Ohio Team Area resulted in 13,515 shoebox gifts collected at curbside drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child; 3,901 life-changing gift filled boxes were packed locally.

Across the U.S., the project collected more than 9,127,500 such gifts in 2021. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2021, the ministry is now sending more than 10,500,100 shoebox gifts to children worldwide.

Through shoeboxes — packed with fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items — Lawrence County volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world.

Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received. Through the continued generosity of donors since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 198 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories

Across southern Ohio, shoebox packers shop for shoebox gift deals year round, and many serve at a deeper level. Information about ways local participants can get involved year round can also be found at samaritanspurse.org/occ or by calling southern Ohio area coordinator Sherrie Klingaman at 740-395-6468.

Although local drop‑off locations for gifts are closed until Nov. 14 – 21, 2022, anyone can still be a part of this life-changing project by conveniently packing a shoebox gift online in just a few simple clicks at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.

These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.

Sincerely,

Gaylene St. Leger Cox

Media support, Operation Christmas Child

Portsmouth