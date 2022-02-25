Raymond Hay

June 12, 1970–Feb. 22, 2022

Raymond (Ray) Hay, 51, of Ironton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at University of Louisville Hospital on Louisville, Kentucky.

He was born on June 12, 1970.

He was the son of the late Clayton Eugene Hay.

He was also preceded in death by his late wife, Sherri Watts Hay; and his grandparents, Clayton and Garnet Hay.

Ray is survived by so many loving friends and family who will mourn his passing.

Thank you James Brammer, Chuck Carter and Chris Bini for being just like his brothers and special thanks to Molly Moore Snowden and Debbie Fisher for all the support in his final days.

Ray will be laid to rest by his late wife, Sherri, in Golden Oaks Cemetery.

A visitation will be 5–7 p.m. Monday at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home.

A committal service will be held at a late date.