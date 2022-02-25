Richard Curtis Jr.

Published 3:45 pm Friday, February 25, 2022

By Obituaries

Richard Curtis Jr.

Richard Mark Curtis Jr. 38, of Scottown, died on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Evanich-Curtis.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow the service at Good Hope Cemetery, Crown City.

Visitation will be held from 6– 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

More Obituaries

Donald Millhouse

Raymond Hay

Harold Dufore

Thomas Stapleton

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How closely are you following the situation in Ukraine?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...