Richard Curtis Jr.

Richard Mark Curtis Jr. 38, of Scottown, died on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Evanich-Curtis.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow the service at Good Hope Cemetery, Crown City.

Visitation will be held from 6– 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.