Applications for state fellowships are underway

COLUMBUS — Recent graduates looking to get their foot in the door in state government have a chance to apply for a position as a legislative fellow.

State Sen. Bob Peterson, R-17, has announced that the Ohio Legislative Service Commission is accepting applications through April 1 for the 2023 Legislative and Telecommunications Fellowship Program.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to make a real difference in the world and help improve the lives of Ohioans,” said Peterson. “The fellowship is an entry-level job into state government with a good salary and full benefits, providing invaluable real-world experience needed to launch a rewarding and meaningful career.”

The commission will hire 24 fellows to serve in the Ohio General Assembly for the 2023 calendar year.

Legislative fellows are immersed in the Ohio legislative process by assisting members of the Ohio General Assembly with constituent work, writing press releases, performing legislative research, attending meetings and performing various administrative duties. Telecommunications fellows assist in televising House and Senate proceedings and in preparing educational video productions about the General Assembly and the legislative process.

Fellows receive full state of Ohio employee benefits and are paid $35,000 per year, with the opportunity to earn a $2,000 bonus based on length of service in the program.

The legislative fellowship program is open to graduates of all major fields of study who have a genuine interest in learning about state government and no political experience is required. The telecommunications fellow candidates must have majored or minored in a telecommunications-related field of study or have comparable experience.

To be eligible, applicants must have graduated from a four-year college degree program by the December 2022 start date.

Persons holding graduate or professional degrees may also apply.

Legislative fellowship application materials must be postmarked by April 1 to be considered for the program.

For more information and application instructions, visit www.lsc.ohio.gov/fellowship.