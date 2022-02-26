Hope’s Place Chocolate Extravaganza set

ASHLAND, Ky. — Hope’s Place, the regional children’s advocacy center for child survivors of sexual abuse, is excited to announce that their 24th Annual Chocolate Extravaganza will be back this year.

The chocolate event will be 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at the Ashland Town Center. Full size chocolate treats will be available from local bakeries and restaurants. To adhere to COVID guidelines, tickets to purchase chocolate will be available for pre-sale. Social distancing and the wearing of masks will be enforced. In addition to the opportunity to sample different varieties of chocolate specialties, Easter baskets will be on sale. Ticket price is $10 for 4 full-size chocolate treats.

Hope’s Place is seeking Chocolate vendors and basket donations from the community to assist with this event. To purchase tickets, donate an Easter Basket or to be a Chocolate Vendor, please call Hope’s Place at 606-325-4737 or email Tiffany Jobe at tiffany@hopesplace.org.

“The Chocolate Extravaganza is a fun community event, but most importantly, the funds raised at this event provide much needed services for sexually abused children in the Tri-State area,” said Lisa Phelps, Executive Director, “this fund-raiser allows us to continue to provide quality services, free of charge, to area children and their non-offending caregivers who have been affected by sexual abuse.”

Hope’s Place provides specialized medical exams, forensic interviews, counseling, and advocacy services to children who have been sexually abused. Hope’s Place served over 1,800 child survivors of abuse in 2021, over 1,000 of those were new to our center. All services are offered at no cost to the survivor or their family at Hope’s Place Children’s Advocacy Center, located in downtown Ashland, KY.

For more information about the Chocolate Extravaganza, to purchase tickets, donate an Easter Basket or to be a Chocolate Vendor, please call Hope’s Place at 606-325-4737 or email Tiffany Jobe at tiffany@hopesplace.org