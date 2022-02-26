Property transfers 2-26-2022

• Brandon M. Brinager and Kerry Sue Brinager to Kevin Brett Black, Chesapeake, $139,500

• Paul T. Sanders and Nichole P. Perry NKA Nichole Sanders to Zachary Aaron Smith, South Point, $232,000

• Lana Sue Bryant to Feng Wang and Yan Hu, Proctorville, $335,000

• Inland Products, Inc. to David Ashworth, South Point, $50,000

• Kenneth G. Morrison II to Kenneth B. Preston, Coal Grove, $33,900

• Jacqueline M. Lisath to Julia M. Smith, 3rd Ward, $33,000

• Charles R. Neely II and Kimberly R. Neely to Lora N. Greer, Rome, $262,000

• Gloria Ferguson to Jeffrey D. and Tonja A. Black, Union, $105,000

• City National Bank, formerly First Federal Savings Bank of Ironton to Darren M. Russell and Lisa D. Russell, Upper, $57,900

• Emily J. Dalton to Mark and Deborah Delong, Elizabeth, $19,000

• Riverside Recovery LLC to Hospice of Huntington, Inc., Fayette, $317,500

• Samantha J. Ross NKA Samantha J. Breeding and John Breeding to Nicholas A. and Amanda S. Waugh, Ironton, $195,000

• Elizabeth H. Nordeen AKA Elizabet Nordeen AKA Elizabeth Hobbs Nordeed to Kyle Perez and Morgan Engebretson, Chesapeake, $209,900

• TAK Contracting, Inc. to Mark A. Anderson and Shanna Anderson, Upper, $65,000

• Mary Jo Martin to Joseph Bradley Martin, Rome, $25,510

• Paul Dustin Lawless Trustee Rosemary Snyder Testamentary Trust to Paul Dustin Robert Lawless, Fayette, $12,500

• Chelsea A. Chang to Heather Renae Roth, Ironton, $191,500

• Fayne L. Taylor to Jonathan David Butler, Decatur, $10,000

• LA Property Development LLC to Stephen G. and Julie A. Moore, Ironton, $134,000

• William Joseph Triplett and Laura Jean Triplett to Shawn Easthorn, Ironton, $80,000

• Melissa Howard, Administrator of the Estate of Sharon Rene Watson to Jason Williams, Scottown, $22,000

• Mary Roach, Executrix of Estate of Billy Lee Thompson Sr. to Madison Stachler, Kitts Hill, $215,000

• Rachel Lawson FKA Rachel R. Henderson and Jason Lawson to Zackery Botkins, South Point, $139,000

• Big Bay 6 LLC to True Blue Enterprises LLC, Ironton, $67,500

• Nancy May Kelly AKA Nancy May Bush Kelly to Vernon Bohaychuk, Ironton, $30,000

• Charles H. Bendig, Trustee of Charles H. Bendig, LLC Profit Sharing Plan to Elisabeth E. Bink, Washington, $25,400

• Forrest Edward Humphrey to Matthew Hale and Cynthia Hale, Willow Wood, $32,000

• Melissa Bennett, Executrix of Estate of Karnell Ondrus to Teresa L. Osborne, Ironton, $90,000

• CR Townsend Properties to Mark A. Prince, Ironton, $16,000

• James E. Roberts II and Lisa Renee Roberts to Mark Rapp and Theresa Rapp, Proctorville, $63,000

• Rose Valley Properties, LLC to Gregory Spears, Chesapeake, $76,500

• Rose Valley Properties, LLC to Gregory Spears, Chesapeake, $77,250

• Lisa Carol Collins NKA Lisa Chapman and Sheldon Clark Chapman to Courtney Danielle Clark, Proctorville, $284,500

• Charles M. Freeman and Angela C. Freeman to Mark Donahoe AKA Mark A. Donahoe, Chesapeake, $79,900

• Samantha Razem to Michael L. Shafer and Summer Shafer, Ironton, $30,000

• Paul Hard and Beverly Hart to Deborah Conley, Chesapeake, $82,000