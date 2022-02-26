Vikings fall to Lions in district semifinals

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WELLSTON — It was like a cardboard box that got wet. The bottom just fell out.

Things started well in the first half for Symmes Valley only to have the bottom fall out in the second half as the Vikings lost 61-42 to the Leesburg Fairfield Lions 61-42 in the Division 4 district semifinals on Saturday.

The Vikings (17-4) had a lead after one quarter and were down just 3 at the half before their offense disappeared in the second half.

Ethan Patterson hit a 3-pointer and 2 fouls shots while Brayden Webb got 4 points as the Vikings took an 11-10 first quarter lead.

Jon Bentley hit a 3-pointer and had 5 points while T.J. Mootz made a trey for the Lions.

Fairfield (14-5) rallied to take the lead in the second quarter as Tytis Cannon scored 6 points and Reese Teeters had 5 points including a 3-pointer at it was 25-22 at the half.

Caden Brammer hit a trey and had 5 points and four different players scored in the quarter for the Vikings.

The Lions extended the lead to 41-31 in the third quarter as Teeters scored 9 points and Mootz had another 3-pointer.

Patterson had a triple and Brammer 4 points in the quarter for the Vikings.

Fairfield kept its offensive momentum going in the fourth quarter as Mootz hit his third 3-pointer and he and Cannon scored 5 points each in the quarter while Koben Zink added 4 points.

Patterson drained a pair of 3-pointers as he scored 8 of Symmes Valley’s 11 points in the quarter.

Patterson knocked down four 3-pointers as she scored 16 points while Brammer added 11 points to lead the Vikings.

Fairfield had 4 players in double figures as Teeters scored 16 while Bentley, Cannon and Mootz had 13 each.

Fairfield 10 15 16 20 = 61

Sym. Valley 11 11 9 11 = 42

LEESBURG FAIRFIELD (14-5): Reese Teeters 5 1 3-4 16, Jon Bentley 5 1 0-0 13, Wyatt Collins 1 0 0-0 2, Brayden Zimmerman 0 0 0-0 0, Koben Zink 1 0 2-2 4, Larkin Friend 0 0 0-0 0, Trey House 0 0 0-0 0, Tytis Cannon 5 1 0-0 13, T.J. Mootz 0 3 4-5 13, Gunner Bennington 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 6 9-11 61. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

SYMMES VALLEY (17-4): Levi Ross 0 0 0-0 0, Caden Brammer 4 1 0-0 11, Ethan Patterson 1 4 2-2 16, Dilen Caldwell 0 0 0-0 0, Brayden Webb 3 0 1-2 7, Levi Best 1 0 0-0 2, Josh Saunders 0 0 0-0 0, Braden Corn 0 0 0-0 0, Nick Strow 0 0 0-0 0, Logan Justice 0 0 0-0 0, Grayson Walsh 3 0 0-0 6, Ayden Taylor 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 5 3-4 42. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: Webb.