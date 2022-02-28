Debora Casey

Debora K. Jenkins Casey, 64, of Milton, West Virginia, died on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Service will be held 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Chad Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Locust Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

