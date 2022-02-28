Debora Casey
Published 11:44 am Monday, February 28, 2022
Debora K. Jenkins Casey, 64, of Milton, West Virginia, died on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.
Service will be held 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Chad Clark officiating. Burial will follow at Locust Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.