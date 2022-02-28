FOOD: Peanut Butter Cookie Oatmeal, Thai Chicken & Pork Skewers

Peanut Butter Cookie Oatmeal

• 1 cup old-fashioned oats

• 2 1/2 cups water

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 2 tablespoons chunky peanut butter

• 1 tablespoon brown sugar

• 2 tablespoons raisins

• 1 banana, sliced

• 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1/2 cup milk

• 2 teaspoons maple syrup

In medium saucepan, combine oats, water and salt.

Bring to boil then reduce heat to medium. Cook 10-12 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Remove from heat and add peanut butter. Stir until peanut butter melts.

Add brown sugar, raisins, banana, cinnamon and vanilla extract; stir.

Divide oatmeal into two bowls. Top each bowl with 1/4 cup milk and 1 teaspoon maple syrup.

Recipe courtesy of the Georgia Peanut Commission

Thai Chicken & Pork Skewers

• 1 tablespoon minced ginger

• 6 cloves garlic, crushed

• 2 cups creamy peanut butter

• 1 cup chicken broth

• 2 tablespoons light soy sauce

• 1 tablespoon chili oil

• 1/2 tablespoon lime juice

• 2 tablespoons honey

• 2 tablespoons cilantro

• Salt and pepper

• 1 1/2 pounds chicken breast

• 1 1/2 pounds pork tenderloin

In mixing bowl, combine ginger, garlic, peanut butter, broth, soy sauce, chili oil, lime juice, honey and cilantro. Mix well and season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Cut chicken and pork into strips and thread onto skewers. In non-metal container, marinate meat in half of peanut butter sauce 1-2 hours in refrigerator. Reserve remaining sauce for dipping. Heat oven to broil.

Broil skewered meats until done, turning once. In pot, bring remaining sauce to boil and serve warm as dipping sauce.

Recipe courtesy of the Georgia Peanut Commission.