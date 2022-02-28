Theresa Crump

Theresa Ann Crump, 63, of Chesapeake, died on Monday Feb. 14, 2022, at home.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Crump.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Ann’s Catholic Church Chesapeake.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ann’s Church.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.