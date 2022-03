Brandon Cremeans

Brandon Edward Cremeans, 32, of Chesapeake, died on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Kellie Cremeans.

A gathering will be held from 6–7 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.