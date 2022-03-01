Cecil Sullivan

Cecil “Junior” Sullivan, 79, of Proctorville, died on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at home.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Harber Sullivan.

Funeral Service will be held at noon Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Minister Jeff Garrett officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.–noon at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.