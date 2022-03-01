Cecil Sullivan

Published 3:01 pm Tuesday, March 1, 2022

By Obituaries

Cecil Sullivan

Cecil “Junior” Sullivan, 79, of Proctorville, died on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at home.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Harber Sullivan.

Funeral Service will be held at noon Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Minister Jeff Garrett officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.–noon at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

More Obituaries

Mary Kelley

Horace Miles

Scott Lyall Jr.

Dennis DeLong

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How closely are you following the situation in Ukraine?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...