Garnett Hall

Garnett Josephine Hall died on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

Visitation will be held at the Hall Funeral Home, 625 OH-775, Proctorville, 6–8 p.m. Friday. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Hall Funeral Home with the graveside service to immediately follow at the Spring Hill Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.