Horace Miles

Horace Wesley ‘Bud’ Miles, 82, of Ashland, Kentucky, died Saturday Feb. 26, at Woodland Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services will be noon Friday at Preston Family Funeral Home.

Interment with full military honors will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East.

Visitation is Friday from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.