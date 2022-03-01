John Stewart

Aug. 31, 1934–Feb. 25, 2022

John M. Stewart, 87, of South Point, passed away Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Best Care Nursing Facility, Wheelersburg.

Mr. Stewart was born Aug. 31, 1934, in Catlettsburg, Kentucky; a son to the late Oscar Stewart and Elsie (Howerton) Stewart.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Frances (Hurn) Stewart, whom he married July 30, 1955.

Mr. Stewart attended Catlettsburg schools and retired as a millwright from the Dayton Malleable.

John was a lifetime musician and his greatest passion outside his family was his love for music.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ironton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grand-daughter, Alexandra Smith.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by son, John (Melissa) Stewart Jr., of South Point; daughters, Viki (Roy) Smith, of Milton, West Virginia, and Cathi Stewart, of South Point; two grandsons, Terry Danielson, of Land O’Lakes, Florida, and Parker Smith, of Bluefield, West Virginia; and a granddaughter, Ellie Stewart, of South Point.

There will be a Catholic Mass at noon Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 905 S. Fifth St. Ironton, with Father Huffman officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:30–11:30 a.m. at Phillips Funeral Home 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

To offer the Stewart family condolences, please visit ww.phillipsfuneralhome.net.