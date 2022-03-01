Marshall announces full 2022 football schedule

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Sun Belt Conference office unveiled its 2022 football schedules Tuesday, which has the Thundering competing in the league’s East Division.

Marshall will be joined in the East by App State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison and Old Dominion.

In the West will be Arkansas State, Louisiana, ULM, Troy, Texas State, South Alabama and Southern Miss.

The Thundering Herd will open its season at home against Norfolk State (Saturday, Sept. 3), before hitting the road for games at Notre Dame (Saturday, Sept. 10), Bowling Green (Saturday, Sept. 17) and Troy (Saturday, Sept. 24). The game against the Trojans will serve as MU’s conference opener.

Marshall’s final non-conference game of the regular season will be a Saturday, October 1 date against Gardner-Webb inside Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

The Thundering Herd was originally scheduled to play Appy State in a non-league game, but MU’s shift in conference affiliation made it necessary to find a last-minute replacement.

The Thundering Herd will then host defending Sun Belt champion Louisiana on Wednesday, Oct. 12, before finishing the season with six consecutive Saturday games: at James Madison (Oct. 22), home versus Coastal Carolina (Oct. 29), at Old Dominion (November 5), home versus App State (Nov. 12), at Georgia Southern (Nov. 19) and home versus Georgia State (Nov. 26).

Louisiana, Coastal Carolina and App State will all come Joan C. Edwards Stadium next season on the heels of a combined 34-7 overall record in 2021.

“Our organization is excited about the opportunity to compete in the Sun Belt Conference,” said Marshall head coach Charles Huff.

“We have a lot of work to do to prepare for the upcoming challenges. Our immediate focus is on what we need to do today in order to continue to close the gap.

“While this new conference creates a lot of excitement and new engagement for our fans and community, we have to continue to prepare one day at a time … with laser focus on improving! This will be a very exciting transition and we look forward to this season and many more to come!”

The conference championship game will be played Saturday, Dece. 3.

Kickoff times and networks for the Norfolk State, Notre Dame, Bowling Green and Louisiana games will be selected in early June and will be announced by the league office. All other games will fall into the traditional 12-day selection process.

2022 Marshall Football Schedule

September

3 NORFOLK STATE

10 at Notre Dame

17 at Bowling Green

24 at Troy#

October

1 GARDNER-WEBB

12 LOUISIANA#

22 at James Madison#

29 COASTAL CAROLINA#

November

5 at Old Dominion#

12 APPLACHIAN STATE#

19 at Georgia Southern#

26 GEORGIA STATE#

HOME games in ALL CAPS

#Denotes Sun Belt Conference game