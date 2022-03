Mary Kelley

Mary Alice (Hughes) Kelley, 96, of Ironton, died on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Woodland Oaks Nursing Facility, Ashland, Kentucky.

A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton, with Carl Nance officiating.

There will be no visitation prior to the service at the cemetery.

