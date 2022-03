Nebraska tops No. 23 OSU, Hoiberg’s 1st win over ranked foe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Bryce McGowens scored 26 points, Alonzo Verge Jr. had 13 points and 11 assists, and Nebraska beat No. 23 Ohio State 78-70 on Tuesday night.

The Cornhuskers (9-21, 3-16 Big Ten) bested a ranked opponent for the first time under third-year coach Fred Hoiberg. He came in 0-23 against teams in the AP Top 25, and Nebraska was 0-24 overall since beating a ranked Maryland squad during the 2019 Big Ten Tournament.

C.J. Wilcher added 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting for the Huskers, who overcame a seven-point deficit in the first half and won their second straight game.

E.J. Liddell had 27 points and 14 rebounds, his seventh double-double of the season, for Ohio State (18-9, 11-7). Malaki Branham scored 16 points.

Ohio State got within four points with 55 seconds remaining, but the Huskers went 5-for-6 at the free-throw line to put away their first win over the Buckeyes since Feb. 18, 2017.

The Huskers shot 49.1% overall and 56% in the first half. Ohio State led 26-19 midway through the half, but Nebraska took a 43-36 advantage thanks to an 8-minute stretch without a field goal for the Buckeyes. The cold spell finally ended when Branham connected on a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in the half.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: The Huskers scored at least 78 points and shot 49% or better for the third consecutive game. They hadn’t done either in back-to-back conference games this season until beginning their streak against then-No. 25 Iowa on Friday.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes shot below 40% and failed to lead in the second half for the second game in a row. This is their second straight loss to an unranked opponent and third in five games.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: At No. 10 Wisconsin on Sunday.

Ohio State: Hosts Michigan State on Thursday.

Nebraska 78, Ohio State 70

NEBRASKA (9-21)

Mayen 1-4 3-4 6, Walker 2-2 0-1 4, T.McGowens 3-5 0-0 7, B.McGowens 8-15 8-9 26, Verge 5-14 2-2 13, Wilcher 6-11 0-0 15, Webster 1-3 2-2 5, Andre 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-55 15-18 78.

OHIO ST. (18-9)

Liddell 7-17 11-13 27, Young 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 2-5 2-2 6, Branham 5-11 4-6 16, Wheeler 3-5 0-0 6, Sotos 2-3 2-2 8, Ahrens 1-4 0-0 3, Russell 1-5 0-1 2, Brunk 0-2 0-0 0, Hookfin 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 19-24 70.

Halftime–Nebraska 43-39. 3-Point Goals–Nebraska 9-23 (Wilcher 3-5, B.McGowens 2-7, T.McGowens 1-2, Verge 1-2, Webster 1-3, Mayen 1-4), Ohio St. 7-24 (Sotos 2-2, Branham 2-4, Liddell 2-6, Ahrens 1-3, Brown 0-1, Young 0-1, Johnson 0-2, Wheeler 0-2, Russell 0-3). Fouled Out–T.McGowens, Branham. Rebounds–Nebraska 28 (T.McGowens 6), Ohio St. 33 (Liddell 14). Assists–Nebraska 12 (Verge 11), Ohio St. 10 (Brown 3). Total Fouls–Nebraska 20, Ohio St. 17. A–12,268 (18,809).