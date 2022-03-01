Ohio University 2021

Fall Dean’s List

ATHENS — More than 5,000 students qualified for the fall semester 2021 Dean’s List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.

The dean’s list includes the following local students:

• College of Arts and Sciences, Christopher Crabtree, of Kitts Hill.

• College of Arts and Sciences, Laykin Hayes, of Proctorville.

• College of Arts and Sciences, John Higgins, of Kitts Hill.

• College of Arts and Sciences, Katelyn Jones, of Oak Hill.

• College of Arts and Sciences, Matthew Lewis, of South Point.

• College of Arts and Sciences, Kiki Martin, of Ironton.

• College of Arts and Sciences, Michelle Ripley, of Proctorville.

• College of Arts and Sciences, Amber Runyon, of Oak Hill.

• College of Arts and Sciences, Mickey Sanchez, of Chesapeake.

• College of Arts and Sciences, Kaitlyn Sheridan, of Ironton.

• College of Arts and Sciences, Chanden Sherrill, of Ironton.

• College of Arts and Sciences, Taija Shutt, of Chesapeake.

• College of Arts and Sciences, Kailee Sites, of Oak Hill.

• College of Business, David Abrams, of Ironton.

• College of Business, Haden Henson, of South Point.

• College of Business, Loren Horner, of Kitts Hill.

• College of Business, M’Kenzie McMaster, of Ironton.

• College of Business, Justin Mount, of Kitts Hill.

• College of Business, Kelsey Olderham, of Ironton.

• College of Business, Grace Potter, of Oak Hill.

• College of Business, Jasmine Weise, of South Point.

• Scripps College of Communication, Taylor Burnette, of Chesapeake.

• Scripps College of Communication, Josh Matney, of South Point.

• Scripps College of Communication, Baleigh Mcnerlin, of Oak Hill.

• Scripps College of Communication, Aleksander Rodehaver, of Ironton.

• Scripps College of Communication, Ravyn Steiding, of Scottown.

• Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, Connor Archer, of Kitts Hill.

• Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, Carson Bailey, of Crown City.

• Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, Shelby Cornell, of South Webster.

• Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, Eric Day, of Ironton.

• Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, Rylie Depriest, of Pedro.

• Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, Alicia Fraley, of Coal Grove.

• Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, Alison Franz, of Kitts Hill.

• Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, Shannon Frazee, of Ironton.

• Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, Paige Hale, of South Point.

• Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, Hannah Hall, of South Point.

• Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, Luke Hammond, of Oak Hill.

• Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, Kendall Hammond, of Oak Hill.

• Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, Lindsey Harper, of Kitts Hill.

• Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, Seth Hensley, of Ironton.

• Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, Ava Jenkins-Cooley, of Frankln Furnace.

• Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, Mackenzie Johnson, of Proctorville.

• Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, Ellie Johnson, of Willow Wood.

• Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, Jessie Justice, of Ironton.

• Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, Khylee Keaton, of Coal Grove.

• Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, Adam Kincaid, of Proctorville.

• Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, Emma Lester, of Crown City.

• Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, Faith Mahlmeister, of Ironton.

• Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, Ragin Marcum, of Coal Grove.

• Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, Isaac Massie, of Kitts Hill.

• Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, Emily Mayenschein, of Chesapeake.

• Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, Kassandra Metzger, of Proctorville.

• Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, Trent Milleson, of Ironton.

• Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, Jenna Rawlins, of Ironton.

• Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, Kaitlyn Saunders, of Ironton.

• Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, Joey Spears, of Chesapeake.

• Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, Mary Van Nostrand, of Proctorville.

• Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, Ryan Wheeler, of Willow Wood.

• Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, Sarah Wheeler, of Willow Wood.

• Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education, KaCee Wilson, of Ironton.

• Russ College of Engineering and Technology, Ezra Blain, of Crown City.

• Russ College of Engineering and Technology, Aaron Bundy II, of Ironton.

• Russ College of Engineering and Technology, Carolyn Rhodes, of Proctorville.

• College of Fine Arts, Kaleigh Rummel, of Crown City.

• College of Fine Arts, Emily Skipworth, of Franklin Furnace.

• College of Health Sciences and Professions, Leah Bailey, of South Point.

• College of Health Sciences and Professions, Halley Booth, of Ironton.

• College of Health Sciences and Professions, Emileigh Bryant, of Ironton.

• College of Health Sciences and Professions, Elizabeth Carrico, of Proctorville.

• College of Health Sciences and Professions, Natalie Fields, of Kitts Hill.

• College of Health Sciences and Professions, Brock Holley I, of South Point.

• College of Health Sciences and Professions, MacKennia Hughes, of South Point.

• College of Health Sciences and Professions, Garrett Looney, of South Point.

• College of Health Sciences and Professions, Danielle Mathes, of Kitts Hill.

• College of Health Sciences and Professions, Derek McCallister, of Ironton.

• College of Health Sciences and Professions, Trey Nester, of Proctorville.

• College of Health Sciences and Professions, Lexie Payne, of Kitts Hill.

• College of Health Sciences and Professions, Alli Penix, of Proctorville.

• College of Health Sciences and Professions, Zeke Ramey, of Proctorville.

• College of Health Sciences and Professions, Kye Robinson, of Ironton.

• College of Health Sciences and Professions, Emily Schwamberger, of South Point.

• College of Health Sciences and Professions, Jensyn Shepherd, of Willow Wood.

• College of Health Sciences and Professions, Jillian Spradlin, of Franklin Furnace.

• College of Health Sciences and Professions, Brea Spurlock, of Ironton.

• College of Health Sciences and Professions, Allison Steele, of Proctorville.

• College of Health Sciences and Professions, Justin Theiss, of Crown City.

• College of Health Sciences and Professions, Camryn Uding, of Coal Grove.

• College of Health Sciences and Professions, Isaac Whaley, of Ironton.

• College of Health Sciences and Professions, Madeline Whaley, of Ironton.

• College of Health Sciences and Professions, Camryn Zornes, of Ironton.

• Honors Tutorial College, Brady Floyd, of Ironton.

• University College, Kyle Badgett, of South Point.

• University College, Kaylee Cade, of Waterloo.

• University College, Cece Davis, of Chesapeake.

• University College, Abby Frye, of Chesapeake.

• University College, Grace Stevens, of Kitts Hill.

• University College, Emma Whaley, of Ironton.

Over 40 states were represented on the Dean’s List, including Arizona, Connecticut, California, Florida, Illinois, Rhode Island, Texas and Ohio. Students also represented Ireland, India, China, Oman and Switzerland.

Ohio University students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.