Plowden, Kulackovskis carry BGSU over Ohio 80-77

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Daeqwon Plowden and Matiss Kulackovskis scored 18 points apiece as Bowling Green narrowly beat Ohio 80-77 on Tuesday night.

Samari Curtis added 16 points and Trey Diggs had 13 points for Bowling Green (13-17, 6-13 Mid-American Conference), which broke its six-game losing streak.

Curtis made two free throws in the closing seconds for an 80-75 lead.

Ben Vander Plas had 25 points and eight rebounds for the Bobcats (23-7, 14-5). Mark Sears added 22 points and 13 rebounds. Ben Roderick had 14 points.

The Falcons leveled the season series against the Bobcats. Ohio defeated Bowling Green 85-78 on Jan. 11.

Bowling Green 80, Ohio 77

OHIO (23-7)

Carter 3-9 0-0 6, Roderick 5-12 0-0 14, Vander Plas 9-19 2-4 25, Mil.Brown 2-6 0-1 5, Sears 5-17 10-10 22, Schmock 1-10 0-0 3, Clayton 0-0 0-0 0, Ezuma 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-75 12-15 77.

BOWLING GREEN (13-17)

Kulackovskis 7-10 4-4 18, Curtis 4-9 6-6 16, Mills 1-5 0-0 2, Diggs 4-8 3-4 13, Plowden 5-9 6-8 18, Fulcher 2-4 2-3 7, Turner 1-3 0-0 2, Young 1-2 1-4 4. Totals 25-50 22-29 80.

Halftime–Ohio 35-31. 3-Point Goals–Ohio 13-41 (Vander Plas 5-11, Roderick 4-8, Sears 2-8, Mil.Brown 1-4, Schmock 1-9, Carter 0-1), Bowling Green 8-23 (Plowden 2-3, Curtis 2-6, Diggs 2-6, Young 1-1, Fulcher 1-2, Turner 0-1, Kulackovskis 0-2, Mills 0-2). Rebounds–Ohio 36 (Sears 13), Bowling Green 34 (Kulackovskis 7). Assists–Ohio 17 (Sears 5), Bowling Green 12 (Curtis 5). Total Fouls–Ohio 19, Bowling Green 15. A–2,068 (4,387).