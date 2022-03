Richard Roberts

Richard Eugene Roberts, 62, of South Point, died on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at 403 4th Street East Apt 7, South Point.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

