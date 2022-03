Derek Caldwell

Derek Anthony Caldwell, 43, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, died on Feb. 26, 2022, in Fort Smith

Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton, with Brotjer Chad Pemberton officiating.

Visitation will be noon–12:45 p.m. at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton.