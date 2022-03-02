EDITORIAL: Come out for a good cause

On Saturday, March 12, the annual Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities Chili Fest will make its return.

The event normally takes place at Dawson-Bryant High School, but this year, will be in a scaled-down form from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Open Door School in Coal Grove.

The Chili Fest serves as a major fundraiser for LCDD, which is a public agency responsible for funding and administering programs for those with developmental disabilities in the county.

The agency serves 500 such individuals, as well as their family members, and its programs cover the individual’s lifespan, from education at Open Door School to job placement as adults.

The Lawrence County Commission has proclaimed March as DD Awareness Month in the county and we encourage all to come out next weekend to take part in the event and to help raise money for a good cause.