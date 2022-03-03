Emma McMahon

July 5, 1929–March 2, 2022

Emma “Jean” (Collins) McMahon, 92, of Ironton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center–Ironton Campus.

Jean was born July 5, 1929 in Ironton, the daughter of the late Herbert and Dorothy (Anderson) Collins.

She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Carl E. Collins, in May of 1968; and her second husband, Nicholas G. McMahon, who passed away Jan. 16, 2019.

Jean was a 1947 graduate of Ironton High School and was an administrate assistant for 25-plus years for Ashland Incorporated.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Ironton.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her son, Carl David Collins; a brother; and several sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Cathy (Mark) Jackson, of Amelia; sister, Leona Houck, of Ashland, Kentucky; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family and friends who will miss her dearly.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in Section D of Woodland Cemetery, Ironton, with Pastor Carson Hunt officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.