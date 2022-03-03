Randy Gillispie

Randy Perry Gillispie, 62, of South Point, died on March 2, 2022, at SOMC Hospice Care Center, Portsmouth.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Gillispie.

Funeral service will be noon Monday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Terry Wagoner officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Wallace Family Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.