Friday’s OHSAA Boys’ Basketball Tournament Scores
Published 11:40 pm Friday, March 4, 2022
OHSAA Boys’ Basketball Tournament
Friday’s Results
Division I
Region 1
Sylvania Northview 54, Tol. Whitmer 48
Division II
Region 5
Louisville 63, Warren Howland 56
Region 7
Waverly 81, Jackson 50
Division III
Region 9
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 67, Smithville 51
Creston Norwayne 70, Fairview 43
Region 10
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 48, Richwood N. Union 42
Proctorville Fairland 53, S. Point 43
Wheelersburg 64, Chesapeake 47
Region 11
Cols. Africentric 56, Bishop Ready 53
Sugarcreek Garaway 62, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 45
Division IV
Region 13
Castalia Margaretta 65, Greenwich S. Cent. 54
Louisville Aquinas 47, Lowellville 37
Richmond Hts. 83, Cornerstone Christian 63
Vienna Mathews 61, Warren JFK 59, OT
Region 14
Antwerp 55, Defiance Ayersville 38
Maria Stein Marion Local 49, Spencerville 31
Ottoville 64, Columbus Grove 45
Tiffin Calvert 48, Old Fort 30
Region 15
Berlin Hiland 50, Malvern 36
Latham Western 56, Glouster Trimble 40
Lucasville Valley 47, Leesburg Fairfield 46