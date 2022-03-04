Friday’s OHSAA Boys’ Basketball Tournament Scores

Published 11:40 pm Friday, March 4, 2022

By The Associated Press

OHSAA Boys’ Basketball Tournament

Friday’s Results

Division I

Region 1

Sylvania Northview 54, Tol. Whitmer 48

Division II

Region 5

Louisville 63, Warren Howland 56

Region 7

Waverly 81, Jackson 50

Division III

Region 9

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 67, Smithville 51

Creston Norwayne 70, Fairview 43

Region 10

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 48, Richwood N. Union 42

Proctorville Fairland 53, S. Point 43

Wheelersburg 64, Chesapeake 47

Region 11

Cols. Africentric 56, Bishop Ready 53

Sugarcreek Garaway 62, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 45

Division IV

Region 13

Castalia Margaretta 65, Greenwich S. Cent. 54

Louisville Aquinas 47, Lowellville 37

Richmond Hts. 83, Cornerstone Christian 63

Vienna Mathews 61, Warren JFK 59, OT

Region 14

Antwerp 55, Defiance Ayersville 38

Maria Stein Marion Local 49, Spencerville 31

Ottoville 64, Columbus Grove 45

Tiffin Calvert 48, Old Fort 30

Region 15

Berlin Hiland 50, Malvern 36

Latham Western 56, Glouster Trimble 40

Lucasville Valley 47, Leesburg Fairfield 46

