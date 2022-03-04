George Houston

George “Ducky” Houston, 92, of Chesapeake, died on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Jarrell Houston.

A funeral service will be noon Monday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, with Pastors Russ McCollum and Brad Adkins officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.