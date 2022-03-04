George Houston

Published 2:52 pm Friday, March 4, 2022

By Obituaries

George Houston

George “Ducky” Houston, 92, of Chesapeake, died on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Jarrell Houston.

A funeral service will be noon Monday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, with Pastors Russ McCollum and Brad Adkins officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

More Obituaries

John David Milem Sr.

Carlos Runyon

George Houston

Randy Gillispie

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How would you rate broadband service in your part of the county?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...