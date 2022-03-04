Harbor Healthcare names employee of the year

It was Anna Stevens’ love of caring for people that got her into the healthcare field 17 years ago, and it was also why Harbor Healthcare of Ironton named her its employee of the year.

“I didn’t really know what to think,” she said of the award. “It was a surprise.”

She got her start in the field when she was in Chesapeake High School.

“In my senior year, I went to Collins Career and Technical Center,” Stevens said. “They always ask you through school what you want to do, and I didn’t know what I wanted to do, I just knew I wanted to take care of people.”

She has been an aide for 15 years and loves her career.

“It is just something that you have in your heart. Some people don’t have anybody and if we can do that for people, that is the reward,” she said. “I like taking care of people. I’ve always liked being around people.”

Stevens has been working at Harbor Health for two years as a housekeeper and doing laundry but recently went back to school to be recertified as an aide.

Travis Lewis, CEO of Harbor Healthcare of Ironton, said that Stevens was chosen for Employee of the Year because of the work she does, her great attitude and for being reliable.

“Anna comes in each day with a positive attitude and workhorse mentality. She has invested the time and energy to become a well-rounded caregiver in long-term care, and has shown the skills, empathy and attitude to succeed,” he said. “Her dedication to the facility and its residents sets the bar for others to follow. She has been a constant source of reliability, regardless of the circumstance, and her love for our residents is evident by her actions.”