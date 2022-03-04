John David Milem Sr.

John David Milem Sr., 84, of South Point, died on March 3, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor Mitch Webb officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Friends may visit two hours prior to the service.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.