Letter to the editor: Propane key to energy future

Right now throughout our country, the future of energy, and its potential impact on the environment, is taking shape.

In city halls and state capitols, civic leaders are looking for energy solutions that are more innovative, reliable, efficient and affordable than the status quo. Climate change and global warming concerns will influence what energies are tapped as clean energies worthy of our attention, while others will be taken out of favor.

This clean energy transition may take years, but important discussions that will shape what our energy future ultimately looks like are happening now.

One energy source that can’t get left out of the conversation is propane. Propane is a clean energy solution already in use today — and will continue to belong into the future — even as other energy sources stake their claim. Propane is a low-carbon energy source that can produce significantly fewer greenhouse gas emissions than diesel, gasoline and electricity in a wide range of applications.

Better yet, it’s domestic energy, with more than 90 percent of U.S. propane supplies produced here in the United States. The propane industry is passionate about being a leader in clean energy across the U.S. But as a locally-based propane provider, we’re even more proud to work in the community where we also live and raise our families alongside the customers we serve.

Propane is only a part of a larger solution that will require many clean energies working in unison to make a dramatic impact in the future. But propane is an energy technology that is ready to help reduce emissions right now.

In the future, propane is positioned to be even cleaner. Renewable propane, made today from waste oils and fats, produces an energy source identical in composition to propane with an even lower carbon intensity. Studies from the World LP Gas Association show the entire worldwide demand for propane can be met with renewable propane by 2040.

For more information visit https://www.Arrickspropane.com

Nathan Davis

Marketing manager

Arrick’s Propane