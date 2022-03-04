Property transfers 03-05-2022

• Lawrence David, Brandi M., Lawrence A. and Marcella S. Bentley to Lonnie Fielding McDonald Jr., Chesapeake, $177,600

• Brian Nelson to Brad and Micah Malone, Chesapeake, $323,500

• Julia Vencill to Rebecca L. Lyons, Ironton, $15,940

• Wayne G. Sharp and Nina M. Sharp to John Friend, Elizabeth, $4,000

• Curtis Elliott AKA Curtis C. Elliott and Wesley Menshouse AKA Wesley J. Menshouse to Nicholas F. Bartlett Revocable Trust, Kitts Hill, $695,000

• Rita J. Jenkins, Karen I. Humphrey, Donna G. Waugh, Gary L. Jenkins, David E. Jenkins and Michael Dale Jenkins to Karen I. Humphrey, Elizabeth, $22,610

• Shauna Wade FKA Shawne Freeman and Joshua Michael Wade to Kasja Tariana Brown, Proctorville, $96,500