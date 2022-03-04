Remembering photographer and local icon Kent Sanborn on anniversary of his death

It was one year ago on March 4 that a local legend died and left a huge void in our local sports programs at all age levels.

After 40 years as a photographer for The Ironton Tribune, Kent Sanborn died of cancer.

Area schools the were not limited to Lawrence County put up a banner with his picture and the words “Kent’s Corner” in his honor.

And while life goes on and Tim Gearhart, Josh Wilson, Kayla Niece, Robert Stevens and even Kent’s nephew Christian Hicks have been working to fill that void, there aren’t too many days that go by when I mention Kent’s name when we start talking who will be available to shoot certain games or sporting events.

I will admit it was tough in the weeks after Kent’s death to not emotional about the loss of someone I worked with for 40 years. I can still see him standing in front of me while sitting at my desk and Kent asking if he could take pictures for The Ironton Tribune sports section.

Kent truly loved the people. It wasn’t a job to him. He loved every minute. It didn’t matter where the game was or if it didn’t involve a team from Lawrence County. He would say if there’s a game, I’ll be there.

It has always been said that life is for the living and when someone dies we must go on and that’s what we have done.

But as we move forward, I can only feel that everyone’s life Kent touched is only better for the time we have with him.

—————

Jim Walker is sports editor emeritus of The Ironton Tribune.