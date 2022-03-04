Rome Township shop offers furniture, home décor

CloseT*26 Home Furnishings shop has diverse range of offerings

ROME TOWNSHIP — “Anything and everything people want,” Lori Buffington said of what the store she owns with her husband, Alex, offers.

The couple opened CloseT*26 Home Furnishings, located at 8009 County Road 107, four months ago, selling furniture and home décor.

“We have something for every room,” she said. “From art to toothbrush holders to accent pieces and bigger furniture.”

Buffington said they specialize in these larger items, like couches and desks, and offer everything from baby cribs to mirrors and barstools.

And she said they also sell smaller items,such as shampoos.

Buffington said business has been steady, spreading through word of mouth, and that their Facegroup has grown to 1,500 members.

She said on days they get shipments from Wayfair, it is typical to see a line of customers outside when they open.

Buffington said all items in the store are new, “right out of the box. My husband puts them together,” she said, but adds that those who prefer to assemble things themselves have that option.

She cites the positive feedback she receives online, with one customer praising the friendliness of the owners and how they helped her find the perfect couch in less than 30 minutes.

“They treated me like family,” the review read.

Buffington said customers prefer coming in, rather than simply shopping online, being able to see the pieces under lighting.

“And they like to touch and feel things,” she said.

The store, she said, has meaning for her family, as it was the idea of her daughter, Tabitha, who died.

“This would have been hers and we decided to finish doing what she wanted to do,” Buffington said.

Signage on the store’s windows is dedicated in her memory.

“And we plan on keeping it in the family,” Buffington said.

In addition to common furniture, she said she likes offering things that are unique.

A large Buddha statue sits for sale near the entrance, while Buffington tells of a large dinosaur head decoration that a customer recently purchased.

She shows a photo of a teeter totter that the store recently had, with two adult visitors taking a ride on it.

“We like to offer different types of stuff, that people can’t find somewhere else,” she said.

CloseT*26 is open from noon-7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.