What if you could place a phone call to heaven above?

Most of us are used to getting an automated recording whenever we call a business nowadays.

It’s almost impossible to speak to a real person without being on hold for five to six minutes.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if God answered prayers that way?

Imagine praying and hearing this: “Thank you for calling heaven. For English, press 1. For Spanish, press 2. For all other languages, press 3.

“Please select one of the following options: Press 1 for requests. Press 2 for thanksgiving. Press 3 for complaints. Press 4 for all others.

“I am sorry… but all of our angels and saints are busy helping other callers right now. However, your prayer is important to us, and we will answer it in the order it was received. Please stay on the line. If you would like to speak to: God, press 1. Jesus, press 2. Holy Spirit, press 3.

“To find a loved one that has been assigned to Heaven press 5, then enter his/her Social Security number followed by the pound sign. (If you receive a negative response, please hang up and dial area code 666.)

“For reservations to heaven, please enter JOHN followed by the numbers: 3 and 16.

“For answers to nagging questions about dinosaurs, life, and other planets, please wait until you arrive in Heaven for the specifics.

“Our computers show that you have already been prayed for today. Please hang up and call again tomorrow.

“The office is now closed for the weekend to observe a religious holiday. If you are calling after hours and need emergency assistance, please contact your local pastor.

“Thank you and have a heavenly day.”

I’m so glad God doesn’t treat us like some insignificant, random number but He genuinely loves and cares for each of the 7.6 billion people on this earth!

The Bible tells us in Hebrews 4:16, “Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.”

You can talk to God any time of the day or night.

He will never turn you away or put you on hold!

Have you talked to Him today?

Rev. Doug Johnson is the senior pastor at Raven Assembly of God in Raven, Virginia.