Holt hired as Coal Grove solicitor

Published 12:00 am Saturday, March 5, 2022

By Heath Harrison

COAL GROVE — The Village of Coal Grove hired a new public solicitor this week.

Council member Denise Paulus said that attorney J.T. Holt, of Ironton, was chosen at Monday’s special meeting of council.

Holt will take over the position from Mark McCown, whose contract was not renewed by council.

The hire comes after the village also hired a new police chief, village administrator and fiscal officer last month, as well as three police officers.

More News

Second beekeeping class set to begin Wednesday

Ohio bill seeks removal of Russian assets from state funds

Event to focus on tourism, downtown revitalization

Ohio University announces two scholarships

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    How would you rate broadband service in your part of the county?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...