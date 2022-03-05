Holt hired as Coal Grove solicitor

COAL GROVE — The Village of Coal Grove hired a new public solicitor this week.

Council member Denise Paulus said that attorney J.T. Holt, of Ironton, was chosen at Monday’s special meeting of council.

Holt will take over the position from Mark McCown, whose contract was not renewed by council.

The hire comes after the village also hired a new police chief, village administrator and fiscal officer last month, as well as three police officers.