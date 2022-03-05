Lane closures by Hillbilly Flea Market

Grass medians will be removed, replaced by concrete

RUSSELL, Ky. — There will be construction on U.S. 23 in Russell, Kentucky, towards Ashland, Kentucky, starting on Monday.

Contractors will be removing the grassy medians on the highway in the area of the Russell Plaza and the Hillbilly Flea Market area and then build new concrete medians.

The project is expected to take three weeks and will require lane closures on both the northbound and southbound inside lanes of U.S. 23. Lane closures will be limited to daytime work hours, approximately 7 a.m.–7 p.m., when possible. Concrete construction will require overnight lane closures.

Because of heavy traffic — as many as 25,000 vehicles a day use U.S. 23 at Russell — motorists should seek alternate routes or be prepared for travel delays. Watch electronic message boards for traffic notices and schedule changes.

The median replacement project is designed to reduce highway maintenance costs and improve traffic safety.

It’s being done under a $268,090 low-bid Kentucky Transportation Cabinet contract awarded to Allard Excavating LLC.

Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.

Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.